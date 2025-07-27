Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday listened to the 124th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Lucknow. He said the programme continues to be a source of inspiration and knowledge for the public.

"Today, we listened to Prime Minister Modi's Mann Ki Baat. This program provides wonderful inspiration. Whether it's about ancient forts, the environment, or innovation, through the Mann Ki Baat program, all of us workers gain knowledge about various aspects happening in the country," Pathak said.

Speaking on the same lines, Jammu and Kashmir Waqt Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi said that this is a much-awaited programme and people put their hearts into listening to it.

"People wait for the Mann ki Baat and what the PM is going to say. He speaks his Mann ki Baat, and people listen to it from their hearts. Things that are happening across the world, things that do not make the news, those things the PM explains to the youth... In the past 11 years, many things have changed in the nation... Our country is going towards development," she said.

Several other leaders, including the BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, also tuned in to the broadcast.

BJP MP VD Sharma highlighted the Prime Minister's mention of India's achievements in space technology during the episode.

"Today, in the Mann Ki Baat program, the Prime Minister highlighted a special point, which is that India has made history in space technology. With the successful landing and return of Shubhanshu Shukla, India has created history in space technology, and he expressed his appreciation for it. National Space Day will be celebrated on August 23," Sharma said. (ANI)

