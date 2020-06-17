Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Poachers Held for Killing Three Tigers by Poisoning

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 05:46 PM IST
Poachers Held for Killing Three Tigers by Poisoning

Chandrapur, Jun 17 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a tigress and her two cubs by poisoning them in buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The carcasses of the tigress and two sub-adult cubs were found near a pond on June 10.

Also Read | Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says 'Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain'.

Forest officials suspected poisoning as the cause of the deaths, as body parts of the big cats were found to be intact, sources said.

"The accused trio had killed a wild boar by poisoning it using (extract of) mahua and dumped it into the Kondegaon pond. The tigress and its two cubs ate the wild boar, following which they died within 200 metres from the spot," said Nitin Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife), Nagpur.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'.

He said the three tigers were on the prowl in the area for many days but no incidents of any man-animal conflict was reported.

The accused trio allegedly used to brew liquor from mahu flowers near the Kondegaon pond.

They are identified as Suryabhan Thakare, Shravan Madavi and Narendra Dadmal, all residents of Kondegaon village.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

