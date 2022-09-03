Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 3 (ANI): A special POCSO court judge was found hanging in his official residence in Odisha's Cuttack on Friday, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cuttack Zone-3, Tapas Chandra Pradhan said, "Subash Kumar Bihari, a Special Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) court judge was found hanging at his official residence in Cuttack city. Prima facie, seems to be a case of death by suicide. Further investigation underway."

According to the judge's stenographer RN Mahapatra, Bihari was supposed to return to work on Friday after two days' leave but he again applied for leave from Friday.

Mahapatra told police that the judge called him at 10:00 AM and asked him to write a leave application for today (Friday) also. However, a few hours later, he said he got the news that the judge is unwell and being taken to a hospital.

The incident took place when the judge's wife and daughter were not at home, sources said.

When police arrived, Bihari was immediately taken to the hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared him brought dead.

However, the exact reason for his death is yet to be revealed. Police have started an investigation over the incident.

According to Subodh Bihari, the judge's brother, they didn't talk much because they were both preoccupied with their jobs. He further said that he was unaware of any issues involving the judge's family in Cuttack. (ANI)

