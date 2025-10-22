Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday paid homage to the country's police and security personnel, highlighting their role in safeguarding not only public safety but also the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

According to a release, CM Saha made the remarks while attending the Police Commemoration Day at Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium in Agartala.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Convict Sanjay Roy's 11-Year-Old Niece Found Hanging Inside Cupboard; Preliminary Autopsy Report Suggests Suicide.

He said that on 21st October, the entire country observes Police Commemoration Day.

"On this day, we are remembering the brave martyrs who have made supreme sacrifices in the service of the country and to protect the people. In India, the Armed Forces, Border Forces, and Police have worked for the country's safety and security; in the coming days, they will continue to do so with their skills and abilities. Not only this, but they have also protected the sovereignty and integrity of the country," he said.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Railways To Run 7,800 More Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath, War Rooms Monitoring Festive Rush, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He recalled that on October 21, 1959, at Hot Springs in Ladakh, ten Indian police personnel lost their lives when Chinese forces attacked during a patrol. Since 1961, the Government of India has observed this day as Police Commemoration Day, a tradition followed in Tripura as well.

"From 2024 till 31st August 2025, around 191 police and security personnel lost their lives. There are two constables from Tripura -- Constable David Darlong of Tripura Police and Jawan Milon Debbarma of the 8th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles. On 12th October 2024, at Khedacherra, the vehicle of David Darlong fell into a deep gorge, and he lost his life while on duty. Jawan Milon Debbarma in Kailashahar, on 31st July 2025, died while he was on duty during an accident. I pay my deep respect to both of them," the CM added.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Anurag, and other senior officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)