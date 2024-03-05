Gurugram, Mar 5 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested the manager of a local restaurant from where five people were taken to hospital after they were allegedly served dry ice instead of a mouth freshener, officials said Tuesday.

The five diners, who are friends, began vomiting and suffered bleeding in the mouth after consuming the dry ice served to them in an apparent mix-up at the La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant in Sector 90.

According to the police, the arrested manager is 30-year-old Gagandeep, a resident of Kirti Nagar in Delhi, who joined the cafe three months ago.

"We will issue a notice to the owner also to join the investigation," said Surender Sheoran, ACP Manesar.

They restaurant in Sector 90 was found locked on Tuesday when a police team visited there.

According to an official, the manager told the police during the preliminary interrogation that a packet of dry ice got mixed up with one of mouth freshener (misri) "due to the negligence by the restaurant staff".

"He said there was no ill-intention towards the guests and what happened was unfortunate," the officer said.

Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide, a cooling agent that is toxic.

Police said two of the five people are still hospitalised.

Ashwani Rustagi, a relative of one of the victims, said, "It is a very big negligence on the part of the restaurant and action should be taken against the owner."

The five diners are Ankit Kumar, Neha Samarwal, Manika Goyanka, Deepak Arora and Himani.

According to the complaint lodged by Ankit Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, they had gone to La Forestta restaurant on the night of March 3. They were given a mouth freshener after their dinner.

As soon as they had the mouth freshener they got burning sensation in their mouth and they started vomiting, he said, adding they were taken to a hospital after their health deteriorated.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the five friends purportedly vomiting blood.

"After getting information about the victims from the hospital, police reached the spot and an FIR was registered. We also visited the La Forestta Cafe and restaurant, but it was found locked," Sheoran said.

"Today, I again visited the restaurant but it is still locked. We have arrested the manager of the restaurant and he is being produced in a city court. We will issue a notice to the owner of the restaurant to join the investigation", he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)