Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) The police on Saturday banned the use of firecrackers in Mumbai from May 11 till June 9, an official said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), the preventive order has been issued under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Congress Seeks All-Party Meet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi, Special Session of Parliament.

No person shall burst any firecrackers, including rockets, within the limits of the metropolis from Sunday till June 11, the official added.

The move came at a time when India and Pakistan were engaged in a military conflict. The two neighbours announced a ceasefire on Saturday evening.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Both Sides To Stop All Firing and Military Action, Says MEA Shortly After US President Donald Trump's Announcement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)