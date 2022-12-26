Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Six members of a gang were arrested from the Zakura area of the city on Monday for allegedly robbing people using toy pistols, police said.

In a tweet, the Srinagar Police said: "6 members of a criminal gang involved in robberies arrested. The modus operandi of the gang was to threaten and extort money from people using toy pistols, walkie talkie sets and other articles."

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill Raising SC, ST Quota in Jobs and Educational Institutions; Overall Reservation Quota Rises to 56% in the State.

The police did not specify the number of cases in which the gang was involved.

Two vehicles used in the commission of crimes by the gang were seized, they added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Discusses G20 Issues, Offers Support for Peace Efforts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)