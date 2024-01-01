Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): During New Year celebrations, the police launched an action against those creating a ruckus after consuming alcohol and engaging in drink and driving in various parts of Madhya Pradesh's Indore. They booked 185 motorists for driving under the influence.

Given the high number of hotels, bars, and pubs in the Vijay Nagar area of the city, police officers set up barricades to conduct checks.

They used breath analyzers to take action against people driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police also used drones to monitor those who might cause disturbances in the area through unruly behaviour.

"To prevent any untoward incidents, we have set up checking points. Actions have been taken against 185 individuals driving under the influence," ACP Sonakshi Saxena said.

She said that timings for party destinations, hotels, bars, and pubs have been strictly enforced.

"Drones are being used for surveillance, and breath analyzers are being employed to check individuals engaging in drink and drive," she added. (ANI)

