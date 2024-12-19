Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): The police on Thursday detained people from the Scheduled Caste (SC) Sub- Caste Mala community who staged a protest outside the Telangana Assembly.

The protesting people alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was favouring the SC Caste Madigas in the SC classification.

Earlier on December 18, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti working president KT Rama Rao along with the BRS MLAs dressed up as auto rickshaw drivers and protested to demand justice for them in the state.

Speaking to ANI, KT Rama Rao demanded that the Congress-led government in Telangana, headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, fulfill all the promises it made to auto rickshaw drivers in its election manifesto.

"Our demand is that the Govt keeps up its word, forming a welfare board for the autorickshaw drivers, giving Rs 12,000 of subsistence per month and insurance and every aspect that was converted in their election manifesto has to be delivered immediately," KTR said.

Earlier, BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha had slammed the Telangana government over the proposed beautification project to revive the Musi River saying that the "corrupt" Congress regime in Telangana is trying to "do away with the poor people" who live in and around Musi and give this entire land to real estate developers.

Speaking to ANI, BRS leader Kavitha said, "This is nothing but the corrupt Congress regime in Telangana which is trying to do away with the poor people who live in and around Musi and give this entire land to real estate developers. We will oppose this.

"She also condemned the Telangana government's plan to demolish over 16,000 houses along the Musi River, questioning why the government intends to do this without a proper plan.

In September, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced plans to develop historic buildings along the Musi River as a major tourist attraction.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is committed to promoting the tourism sector while striving to make Telangana a welfare state. The State Tourism Department signed an agreement with CII for the restoration of several ancient stepwells in Hyderabad. (ANI)

