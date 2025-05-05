Bathinda (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): An encounter broke out between Bathinda police and suspected robbers on Monday, leaving an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and two accused injured.

According to police, they received information that some suspects involved in a previous liquor shop robbery were hiding in Paras Ram Nagar. On being questioned by the police, the suspects opened fire. ASI Sukhpreet Singh was injured in the firing and received a bullet wound on his leg.

The accused fled the scene, after which police set up checkpoints across the city. At one such checkpoint, the police officials spotted the suspects and tried to stop them. However, the suspects again fired at the police. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring two of the accused, both of whom were shot in the leg.

One person was arrested on the spot.

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said, "The accused first fired at two CIA police officers. In return, police also opened fire. The gang is involved in a recent liquor shop robbery."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Amritsar Rural Police on Monday arrested three men linked to UK-based gangsters. The arrested individuals--Vijay Masih, Agrej Singh, and Iqbal Singh--are all residents of Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

According to police, the three were connected to international UK-based Dharmpreet Singh (also known as Dharma Sandhu), and Jassa Patti. Both are originally the residents of Tarn Taran.

During the arrest, police recovered several weapons and other items, including "3 Glock pistols, 3 Beretta 30 bore pistols, 20 live cartridges (9mm), 20 live cartridges (30 bore) 4 mobile phones and 1 Activa scooter," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav shared the news in an X post.

Initial investigation shows that the trio was in contact with international crime groups and involved in illegal arms movement.

A case has been registered at Lopoke Police Station, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full network. (ANI)

