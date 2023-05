Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) The Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids on hideouts of gangsters and anti-social elements across the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here.

The cordon-and-search operations were conducted in all 28 police districts of the state, he said, adding the NIA carried out raids at 58 locations and the state police at 143.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays NCDRC Order on Rs 2 Crore Compensation for 'Wrong' Haircut.

At least 125 teams of the Punjab Police having more than 1,200 personnel were involved, Yadav said.

In an official statement, the DGP said commissioners and senior superintendents of police were directed to personally monitor the raids and make teams available so that the operation could be carried out simultaneously.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2023: Examination Days to Be Extended by Four Days to Accommodate Higher No of Candidates, Says NTA.

The raids were planned after questioning recently arrested gangsters and criminals, he added.

Special DGP (Law and order) Arpit Shukla said the police teams conducted in-depth searches and collected data from mobile phones and other electronic devices which will be sent for forensic examination.

He said several people were also detained during the operation.

Shukla added the police teams checked arms licences and questioned people about their sources of ammunition, besides gathering details of their family members based abroad and bank transactions done from foreign countries.

A Punjab Police statement said the operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus of anti-social elements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)