India News | Police Say Deep-rooted Conspiracy Triggered Delhi Violence; Three More Chargesheets Filed

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday filed three chargesheets in Karkardooma court in connection with Maujpur Chowk violence and two Kardam Puri Pulia murder cases during the northeast Delhi riots in February this year.

The chargesheets, filed before duty metropolitan magistrate Mayank Mittal, have been listed for consideration on July 15.

According to Delhi Police, "a deep-rooted conspiracy "which triggered the communal violence had emerged during the investigation of all the three cases being charge-sheeted today.

It has been established that the violence was not impromptu but was conspired with intent to create communal strife, to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the police said.

It said that the web of conspirators, instigators, and rioters have been identified and several have been arrested in connection with the cases registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The police said that the two communal groups clashed at Maujpur Chowk on the morning of February 24, which led to incidents of stone-pelting, brick batting, arson, firing, and sabotage from both sides.

"This led to injuries to several police personnel as well as public persons and created an atmosphere of fear among the public. One person identified as Vinod had lost his life in a related incident and a separate case of murder was registered against his killers," the police said.

On the same day, two persons identified as Mohd Furkan and Deepak were killed in separate incidents of violence in Kardam Puri Pulia area. Separate cases were registered in the matter and several accused were arrested.

In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in which at least 53 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

