Aurangabad, May 4 (PTI) Police have seized six Remdesivir injections, which were to be sold in the black market, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, and arrested two persons, one of them the owner of a pathology laboratory, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police and food and drug administration personnel laid a trap on Monday and nabbed two persons, who had come to sell Remdesivir injections, used in treatment of COVID-19 patients, at a higher price, in the Pundalik Nagar area, he said.

The two were identified as Sandeep Chawli (25), a pathology laboratory owner, and Gopal Gangwe (19), who works in another lab in the city, the official said.

The police seized four Remdesivir injections from the duo (two from each), he said, adding two more vials were recovered from the laboratory of Chawli located in the Satara Parisar area.

The accused said they had purchased these injections from a person hailing from Parbhani district, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravindra Salokhe said.

