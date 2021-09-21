Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) BJP candidate for Bhabanipur Assembly by-poll Priyanka Tibrewal entered into an altercation with police personnel on Tuesday, after she was allegedly prevented from door-to-door campaigning by security forces.

An irked Tibrewal, who is set to lock horns with TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Minister Mamata Banerjee in the September 30 by-poll, said she would approach the Election Commission against the “police action”.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Couple Blessed With Twin Daughters on the Same Day They Lost Twin Daughters in Godavari Boat Mishap.

A police officer stationed in the area said she was asked not to be accompanied by a large group of people in view of the COVID-19 situation, but “she kept on arguing with the personnel”.

Tibrewal, however, claimed she was not allowed to undertake campaigning in certain pockets of the area, even in small groups, by policemen and TMC supporters.

Also Read | IRCTC Fixes Bug After School Student P Renganathan Raises Alarm Over Presence of IDOR.

"The police stopped me from interacting with voters. I will move the Election Commission soon against this conduct of the police. I will also request the poll panel not to keep on duty the officer-in-charge of Bhabanipur police station on the day of the by-election," she said.

Reacting to her allegations, West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, who is at the forefront of campaigning for the TMC boss, said, “Tibrewal is sure of her defeat in Bhabanipur, and that is why she is staging a drama.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)