Aligarh (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A team of the local police has been sent to New Delhi to trace the AMU student who had gone missing from his hostel, a police official said on Friday.

Ashraf Ali, an undergraduate student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), had gone missing on Tuesday, he added.

AMU Proctor Wasim Khan said the missing student's roommates told them that he had friendship with a girl from Delhi and was in her regular touch over the phone. He had gone to the nearby Shamshad market the day he went missing.

Khan said on Wednesday morning, the student's phone was switched on for a few seconds and police tracking systems confirmed that its location was in Delhi.

Meanwhile, university student leaders urged AMU officials to coordinate with police in locating Ashraf Ali. Khan said the Aligarh SSP and the AMU authorities are making every effort to locate him.

