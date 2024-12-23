New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) With frequent hoax bomb threats triggering panic among school authorities, Delhi Police has decided to train teachers and school staff in dealing with such crises, an official said on Monday.

Police will organise a seminar in collaboration with the Education Department for teachers of all government and private schools, he said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra Today: LoP To Meet Kin of Dalit Man Found Dead in Judicial Custody in Parbhani.

"We will teach how to stay calm, react and coordinate with police during a bomb threat in schools," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

He said the training session will also spread awareness about cybercrimes.

Also Read | ‘Girlfriend Swapping’ Racket in Bengaluru: Partner-Swapping Events Held Under Guise of Parties Busted After Victim Reveals Her Ordeal, Modus-Operandi Exposed As Police Arrest 2 Accused.

Multiple schools in Delhi have received hoax bomb threats in the last 10 days. The threats disrupted classes and triggered multi-agency search operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)