Bengaluru, December 23: A "girlfriend swapping" racket was busted in Karnataka's Bengaluru recently after a young woman approached the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and lodged a complaint. In her complaint, the victim claimed that she was forced to take part in the "girlfriend swapping" events by an acquaintance and his associates. She also alleged that the accused threatened her with private photos when she resisted.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Bengaluru CCB launched a probe, reports Times Now. During their investigation, they recovered a trove of explicit photos and videos which were allegedly used by two accused to intimidate and exploit victims. The accused, identified as Harish and Hemant, were arrested for allegedly running the illegal "girlfriend swapping" racket. Bengaluru Shocker: Amid Public Outrage Over Atul Subhash Suicide Case, Head Constable Ends Life Over Torture by Wife, Father-in-Law in Karnataka.

How Was the 'Girlfriend Swapping' Racket Operated?

Cops also learned that the swapping racket was operated under the guise of private parties called "Swingers". So how did the duo run the alleged "girlfriend swapping" racket? Police probe revealed that Harish and Hemant used to organise the partner-swapping parties on the outskirts of Bengaluru. They used to lure participants through WhatsApp groups. Bengaluru Shocker: Auto Driver Harasses College Students, Demands Extra Fare and Threatens Violence (Watch Video).

Accused Blackmailed Victims With Intimate Photos and Videos

It is also reported that the accused violated the trust of women and used intimate photos and videos to blackmail them into submission. Cops also said that both Harish and Hemant were repeat offenders. Speaking about the case, a senior police officer said that the accused used to force the victim into intimate activities with others. The victims were also threatened with private photos when they resisted.

While the CCB is investigating the matter, officials said that both suspects have a history of similar offences. Meanwhile, the CCB is also probing to know other victims and destroy the alleged swapping racket.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).