Jammu, May 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday warned people against sharing any content related to security deployment, operational movements or sensitive locations on social media platforms from here.

“All citizens of district Jammu are strictly advised not to share, upload, or circulate any content related to security deployments, operational movements or sensitive locations on social media or any other public platforms.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Armed Forces Followed Ideals of Lord Hanuman, Targeted Those Who Harmed Us, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

“Such actions pose a serious threat to public safety and national security, and will attract strict legal action under relevant laws,” police said in an advisory.

The advisory was issued hours after Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Prediction-Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for May 08 in Mumbai; Thane, Palghar and Other Districts May Also Receive Moderate Rainfall – Complete Details Here.

“District Police Jammu urges everyone to act responsibly and refrain from activities that may compromise the effectiveness of security operations or endanger lives. Your cooperation is crucial at this juncture for maintaining peace and public order,” the advisory said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)