Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) A policeman deployed in the security of late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally fired at his colleague when they both were off duty, officials said on Sunday.

Gurwinder Singh was injured in the incident that happened Saturday night in Punjab's Mansa district when he and his colleague Navjot Singh were at a wedding function, Mansa Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Goyal said.

Also Read | Who Is Mukesh Agnihotri? Know All About New Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM a Journalist-Turned-Politician.

Gurwinder Singh has been hospitalised and a case registered against Navjot Singh, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29.

Also Read | Who Is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu? Know All About New Himachal Pradesh CM Who Started His Political Career at Age of 17.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)