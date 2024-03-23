Puri, Mar 23 (PTI) A Polish woman was detained on Saturday for allegedly entering the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri unauthorisedly, police said.

She was detained after a servitor spotted her near 'Baishipahacha' in the temple and informed the police, they said.

She was detained for violating the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 that prohibits entry of non-Hindus into the shrine, police said.

Her passport, visa and other documents were being examined, they said.

Additional SP Sushil Kumar Mishra said she visited India last year as well.

