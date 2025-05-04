New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Haryana Aam Aadmi Party President Sushil Gupta attacked the BJP and Congress on Sunday over the water dispute between Haryana and Punjab. Gupta stated that the dispute has been related to water between the two states for the past 50 years; however, neither the BJP nor Congress has solved the issue.

Addressing ANI, Gupta criticised the fact that both parties had governments in Haryana, Punjab, and the Centre simultaneously, but the issue persists. Gupta urged that the Prime Minister provide water to each state.

"The water dispute between Haryana and Punjab has been ongoing for 50 years. Political parties can only make electoral gains out of it and do not intend to solve the problem. The BJP and the Congress have ruled Punjab, Haryana and the Centre, but neither has found a solution. There is a water shortage in every state; everyone needs water and has to take their share. It is the job of the country's Prime Minister to distribute and make water available", Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also launched a scathing attack on the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accusing them of mishandling the escalating water-sharing dispute, which has left Haryana grappling with a severe water crisis.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government called an all-party meeting in Chandigarh over the water sharing dispute. Politicians from all the parties related to Haryana, including former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Minister Shruti Choudhary, and other leaders, attended the meeting.

CM Saini said that in the all-party meeting, a resolution was passed urging the Punjab government to implement the decision taken by the Bhakra Beas Management Board to release Haryana's share of water.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Haryana CM said that the state is facing issues related to drinking water."I want to tell Mann sahib (Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann) that this water doesn't belong to Punjab only but to the whole country...On 23rd April, the Bhakra Beas Management Board decided to give 8,500 cusec water to Haryana, but the Mann government did not honour this decision. On 30th April, in the BBMP meeting, a resolution was passed to implement the 23rd April decision. 12.55 MAF water is allotted to Haryana against 10.67 MAF given to the state...Punjab is using more than its share of water. Haryana is getting 17 per cent less water than originally allocated to it...At least don't do politics on water meant for drinking purposes...Today, in Haryana, we are facing issues related to drinking water," Haryana CM said.

CM Saini said that the Punjab government should release Punjab's share of water."In the all-party meeting today, it was decided that the Mann government (Punjab government) should release our share of water. We have also passed a resolution that the Punjab government should implement the decision taken by BBMP on 23rd April to release Haryana's share of water. We also appeal to the people of both states to maintain peace," Haryana CM said.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) recently ordered that an additional 8,500 cusecs of water be released to Haryana. However, the Punjab government rejected the BBMB's decisions. Raising concerns over decreasing water levels in key reservoirs, on May 1, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann mentioned that the water levels in Pong Dam, Bhakra Dam, and Ranjit Sagar Dam are 32 feet, 12 feet, and 14 feet below last year's levels. (ANI)

