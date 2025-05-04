Barabanki, May 4: A 24-year-old pharmacist was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and rods by unidentified people here in Malouli village over a piece of land, police said on Sunday. The victim, Satyendra Vishwakarma, was asleep in his clinic when three men arrived on a motorcycle around midnight. Pretending to be customers seeking medicine, they knocked on the clinic door. As soon as Vishwakarma opened it, they attacked him, police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 5 Injured as Man Crashes Minibus Into Mandap After Being Denied Extra Paneer at Wedding in Hamidpur.

Locals said the pharmacist tried to escape but was chased down and beaten with sticks. A local youth, Vivek Chandra Nag, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted by the attackers. Alarmed by the commotion, neighbours rushed to the clinic and forced the assailants to flee. Police rushed a critically injured Vishwakarma to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Vishwakarma, a native of Dadia Mau village, had been running the clinic since last year after completing a pharmacy course, police said. His mother, Gangotri Devi, alleged that her son had a dispute with Santlal, Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and Lal Bahadur, all from the same village, over a piece of land and tree-cutting. She accused the four of killing her son. Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar Singh said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Ganga Prasad. "We are interrogating several individuals and examining CCTV footage from the clinic. The culprits will be arrested soon," Singh said.