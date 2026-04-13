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Jadavpur (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, Jadavpur Assembly constituency emerges as one of the key urban seats under close watch. The constituency is located primarily within Kolkata with a small portion extending into South 24 Parganas, and forms part of the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, adding to its electoral significance at both the Assembly and parliamentary levels.

The seat carries considerable historical and symbolic weight in Bengal politics as it was long represented by former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, making it a prominent centre of Left Front influence for decades.

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In recent years, the constituency has evolved into a competitive political battleground, reflecting broader shifts in West Bengal's political landscape. Once a Left bastion, it is now closely contested, with changing voter preferences mirroring the decline of traditional Left dominance and the rise of new political forces, including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), and BJP.

Beyond its political legacy, Jadavpur is known for its highly aware and engaged electorate. The presence of institutions like Jadavpur University contributes to a strong culture of student activism, academic discourse, and political debate. The constituency also reflects a diverse urban character, with a mix of middle-class neighbourhoods, educated professionals, and pockets of working-class populations, making it socially and economically varied.

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In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jadavpur constituency witnessed a multi-cornered contest with Debabrata Majumdar of the All India Trinamool Congress winning the seat, defeating Dr. Sujan Chakraborty of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The Bharatiya Janata Party also contested the seat and finished third, reflecting a three-way contest in the constituency. Debabrata Majumdar is contesting again from the constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections, setting up a repeat electoral contest in Jadavpur.

As an urban constituency under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Jadavpur faces civic and infrastructure-related issues that include waterlogging during monsoon, drainage management, and maintenance of local roads and sanitation, alongside localised concerns around civic services and employment pressures.

Development in the constituency has primarily focused on urban infrastructure such as drainage systems, road connectivity, and water supply systems, as reflected in municipal planning and budget allocations. The constituency includes both developed urban neighbourhoods and pockets where infrastructure upgradation is ongoing.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the Jadavpur constituency recorded a total electorate of 2,85,342, with 2,12,689 votes polled and a turnout of 74.5%. The seat was won by TMC's Debabrata Majumdar, who secured victory with a margin of 38,869 votes (18.3%). The constituency was classified as a general category seat and is part of the South Twenty-Four Parganas district.

At the state level, the 2021 elections saw 292 seats contested, with the All India Trinamool Congress winning 213 seats and a vote share of 48.5%, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 77 seats with 38.5% vote share. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (then Left-led alliance) registered a vote share of 8.7% but did not win any seats. NOTA accounted for 1.1% of the total votes polled.

West Bengal is set for two phases of assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)