Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday hit out at the delegation of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) that visited the violence-hit Manipur calling it a “political tourism”.

While addressing a press conference here, the former union minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not look towards the East but also follows the East.

“Before 2014 when the UPA government was there then they did not care about it. Since then all the groups have been in conflict. Peace was restored after 2014 and the infrastructure has strengthened in the last 9 years. The country knows the Opposition has gone there for political tourism. PM Modi does not look towards the East but also follows the East,” Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.

The 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) that was in Manipur over the weekend to assess the situation in the strife-torn state since May 3 returned to New Delhi on Sunday.

After returning to the national capital, most MPs who were part of the delegation had a similar complaint — “the pathetic condition of the relief camps” where those hit by the violence across the states are living currently.

On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, the opposition MPs visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met victims of ethnic clashes.On Sunday, leaders met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan and handed over a memorandum to her and requested her to restore peace and harmony by taking all effective measures, "where justice should be the cornerstone".

"In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent. You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," the memorandum reads.

Rathore further lashed out at the ruling Congress government by accusing it of not providing employment to the number of people who were promised the same in the election manifesto.

Speaking further, he also accused the Congress party of providing employment through a third-party contract. He also alleged that there were frequent paper leaks before various examinations and blamed the examination mechanism of Rajasthan.

“Congress did not provide employment to the number of people it promised. Congress provides employment through third-party contracts. There are frequent paper leaks in various examinations,” Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said. (ANI)

