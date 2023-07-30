New Delhi, July 30: Discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against the Narendra Modi government by the main opposition Congress, is likely to be initiated in Lok Sabha on August 2, sources aware of developments said. They informed that the business advisory committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha under chairmanship of Speaker Om Birla is expected to meet on Monday, where the business for the week is to be finalised.

Sources said that there is a likelihood that the date for the discussion on the no-confidence motion is likely to be finalised for August 2 during the meeting. While the BAC meeting is scheduled for Monday, the Prime Minister will be on a day-long visit to Pune on August 1, so the discussion on the no-confidence motion is likely to be initiated on August 2, they added. No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Admits No-Trust Motion; To Decide Date After Discussion With Leaders of All Parties.

As per norms, the Prime Minister has to reply to the discussion on the no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion had been admitted in Lok Sabha on July 26. Moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi under Rule 193, the motion said that it has no trust in the central council of ministers. Once the Speaker announced the receipt of the no-confidence motion, he had sought to know the number of MPs who supported the move.

All the Congress, Left, Trinamool Congress, the JD-U, the National Conference, the NCP, the AAP, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena-UBT MPs had stood up to show their support to the proposed no-confidence motion on July 26. When the discussion will begin in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, either Gogoi or any other MP from the Congress will initiate it. No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government: BRS Gives Notice for No-Trust Motion in Lok Sabha, YSRCP To Support Govt.

The discussion is normally allotted a time slot of 10 to 12 hours. The motion had been moved by the Congress, as the government has not heeded to the opposition coalition INDIA's demand of Prime Minister Modi coming to Parliament and speaking on the situation prevailing in Manipur, which has been in the grip of ethnic violence since first week of May.

