Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Politician-cum-actor Ravi Kishan has allegedly been duped of Rs 3.25 crore by a Mumbai-based businessman, his public relations officer said on Tuesday.

Ravi Kishan had given the money to accused Jain Jitendra Ramesh in 2012. When nudged to return it, Ramesh allegedly handed him 12 cheques of Rs 34 lakh each.

The actor, also the Lok Sabha MP from here, deposited one of the cheques at an SBI branch here on December 7 last year but it got bounced.

He continued talks with Ramesh for the money but did not get a satisfactory answer. Following this, a police complaint was lodged, his PRO Pawan Dubey said on Tuesday.

Cantonment police station in-charge Shashi Bhushan Rai the complaint was lodged a few days ago, based on which a case has been registered.

