New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): In a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on a New York Times report on India's COVID-19 figure, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that the former trusts New York more than Delhi, adding that he spoke of vulture intent on playing politics over deaths related to coronavirus.

"Politics on corpses, INCIndia Style! Although vultures are disappearing from trees, it seems their spirit has been absorbed by vultures of the earth. @RahulGandhi ji trusts #NewYork more than #Delhi. One should learn to play politics on corpses from the vultures of the earth," Vardhan's tweet read.

"Numbers don't lie... GOI does," Gandhi had tweeted this morning, along with The New York Times article headlined "Just How Big Could India's True Covid Toll Be".

The article estimated the number of COVID-19 deaths that might have occurred in the country by comparing it with the official tally of COVID cases reported by the government.

With the massive surge in Covid cases across the country in the second wave of the COVID pandemic, India has crossed the mark of three lakh deaths due to the virus and now stands at the third position in the world for registering the maximum number of deaths after the United States and Brazil. (ANI)

