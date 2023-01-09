New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Ahead of assembly polls in the three northeastern states, the Election Commission would visit Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland this week to review poll preparedness, sources said on Monday.

The Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, will visit three three states beginning January 11, they said.

The three northeastern states will be the first to have assembly polls this year, most likely in February-March.

The terms of their respective Legislative Assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

