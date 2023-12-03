Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) As the BJP looks to form governments in three out of four states where counting of votes was underway on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the mandate will set the tone for the ruling alliance to win over 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections next year.

Sarma had extensively campaigned in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for the party in October and November.

"I bow down to the people for giving us this mandate & reaffirming their faith in the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.

"These results will build a momentum to secure 350+ seats in the Lok Sabha, ensuring a third term for Adarniya Modi ji," the chief minister said in a post on X.

He said one can only feel humbled and bow before the people of India for giving such a decisive mandate to the party.

"Under the leadership of @narendramodi Ji, India will become a BiswaGuru and our Sanatan will enlighten the entire world. Jai Hind," Sarma said in another post.

The BJP is racing towards power in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress is poised to oust the BRS in Telangana in a crucial electoral exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls just months away.

On Saturday night, Sarma said the recent state elections were like pilgrimages for him as he travelled extensively in the four states.

He, however, did not campaign in the fifth state, Mizoram, which also went to polls along with the other four. Counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on Monday.

"It was the first time in my political career that I had traveled extensively outside of the North East region and addressed 79 meetings and a few road shows. I feel a sense of rebirth as a proud BJP Karyakarta," Sarma said in a post on X.

He said that during his campaign trail, he witnessed tremendous love and affection for the prime minister.

"I also observed unprecedented development of unparalleled magnitudes. Poverty is rapidly declining, and the living standards have significantly improved. India has truly entered a new era. May the Almighty always bless Bharat," Sarma added.

