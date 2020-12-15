Puducherry, Dec 15 (PTI) Puducherry recorded 38 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday pushing overall tally of infections to 37,550, the government said.

A 72-year-old man in a village near here succumbed to the viral infection pushing the toll to 621.

He had co-morbidity of COPD and died of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the new cases were identified after screening of 3,393 patients in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday.

He also said 47 patients were discharged.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 97.56 percent respectively.

As many as 4.37 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 3.95 lakh samples were negative.

While Puducherry region recorded 24 out of the total 38 fresh cases, Karaikal had seven, Yanam (one) and Mahe six cases.

Of the cumulative 37,550 infections, the active cases were 296 while 36,633 patients recovered and were discharged.

