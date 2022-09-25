Puducherry, Sep 25 (PTI) Puducherry reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,74,376 on Sunday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the fresh cases surfaced after examination of 1,311 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 47 out of 68 fresh cases, while Karaikal had 20 cases and Yanam - one case. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala had zero case.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 446 which comprised six patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, while the remaining 440 in home quarantine.

As many as 59 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,957.

The Director said the Department of Health has so far examined 24,03,934 samples and found 20,38,501 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 6.57 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.61 per cent, respectively.

The Director said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,973.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 22,05,274 doses which comprised 9,92,802 first doses, 8,47,551 second doses and 3,64,921 booster doses.

