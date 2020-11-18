Puducherry, Nov 18 (PTI) No fresh coronavirus related deaths were reported in Puducherry for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.

However, 56 new infections were recorded, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 36,465 in the union territory.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the new cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,583 samples in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Wednesday.

He said 195 patients were discharged from hospitals.

While Puducherry region recorded 43 cases out of the total 56, Karaikal had nine and Mahe four cases.

Yanam region did not report any new infection, the official said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 percent and 96.40 percent respectively. Of the 3.66 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 so far, it was found that 3.25 lakh turned out to be negative.

Of the total 36,465 coronavirus cases, 705 were active, 35,152 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

The toll remained at 608, he added.

