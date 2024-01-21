Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): The festivals of Pongal, Sohrai and Tusu were celebrated along with the state formation days of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur at the Jharkhand Raj Bhawan on Sunday. The function was led by the Jharkhand governor, CP Radhakrishnan.

Prominent bureaucrats and police officials hailing from those states and people residing in Jharkhand were also present at the function at the Raj Bhawan.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan said It is always a great pleasure to see that, despite diversity, people gather at one place and celebrate their respective festivities.

The governor, along with people from Tamil Nadu, participated and performed the rituals related to Pongal, while later cultural performances were also held.

"This programme was scheduled to be held on January 14 but due to some difficulties, it could not. The festivals are aimed at paying tribute to the sun, farmers and cattle. In all cultures, the names of festivals are different but the common agenda is one," Governor Radhakrishnan said.

"When we work together with a common aim, no one can stop us from becoming a developed nation by the year 2047," he added. (ANI)

