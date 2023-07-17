Poonch/Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The infiltration bid was foiled in the joint operation which is still underway, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: RPF Constable Kicks Minor at Belthara Road Railway Station in Ballia, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Further details about the operation is awaited, the spokesperson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)