Lucknow, July 17: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been suspended after a purported video clip showing him kicking a minor at Belthara Road railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district went viral on social media on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh: RPF Jawan Saves Woman From Getting Crushed Under Wheels of Speeding Train in Firozabad (Watch Video).

The accused constable was identified as Balinder Singh, said the RPF Varanasi Division of the North Eastern Railway (NER). "Azamgarh RPF inspectors will probe the matter; meanwhile, the accused cop has been suspended," it said. Uttar Pradesh Horror: RPF Personnel Caught on Camera Brutally Thrashing Child Sleeping At Railway Station In Ballia (Watch Video).

Video Clip Showing RPF Constable Kicking Minor

PRO Ashok Kumar of the Varanasi Division said: "It's not yet confirmed as to when the incident occurred but a probe is underway in the case.” The minor was reportedly sleeping on the platform when the cop kicked him.

