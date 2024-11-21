Poonch/Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) In an outreach programme to study ground realities in the border region, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited Poonch along with his cabinet ministers and said the elected government has been making efforts to assess ground realities on the development front post elections.

Abdullah said discussions were held with officials and they have been instructed to address any shortcomings related to development work.

"Today, our intention for coming to Poonch was to take cognisance of the ground realities after the elections. This is the first district in the Jammu (region) where we met officials, MLAs and the DDC chairperson.

"We took a review of grassroots-level development and problems and listened to both officers and local representatives," Abdullah told reporters.

During his visit to Poonch, he chaired a meeting at Dak Bungalow with top officials from all departments to review the status of development works in the border district.

He said, "Some issues were made answerable by the officers. We also met delegations of the people, as it is our duty to reach out to the public since we are elected by them. We met 24 delegations."

Abdullah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, members of his council of ministers and senior officials as part of an outreach programme aimed at bringing the government to the doorsteps of people in rural districts.

"We have issued instructions on the ground regarding the issues projected by the public at the grassroots level," he said.

