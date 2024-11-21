Bhopal, November 21: A married woman in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior was shocked to learn about her husband's sexuality four years after their marriage. The woman who got married in 2020 recently discovered that her husband was a eunuch. The woman learned the truth about her husband's sexuality when she saw him in a saree and makeup along with other eunuchs in a market.

Post this, she approached the Mahila Thana in Gwalior and lodged a complaint against her husband. As per an FPJ report, the couple who have been married for four years haven't consummated their marriage. It is also learned that whenever the woman asked her husband for the reason he would cite medical issues. She also said that he told her he was undergoing surgery. Gwalior Shocker: Frustrated Over Son’s Gambling and Drug Addiction, Man Hires Hitman to Kill Him in MP; Arrested.

Husband Refused to Consummate Marriage Citing Medical Issue

However, the woman learned the truth when she saw her husband in a saree and caught him along with other eunuchs in the city. In her complaint, the woman said that her family gave lakhs of rupees as dowry besides household goods. The complaint said that whenever she tried to consummate the marriage, her husband would refuse, citing a medical issue.

Woman Catches Husband Red-Handed in Saree and Begging

She also claimed that her husband's behaviour of her husband and his family changed towards her and alleged that he would often fight with her. The woman also said that she was denied food and physically assaulted. As per the complaint, the woman was sent back to her maternal placee whenever she fell sick. The incident came to light when the woman was shopping in a market. Gwalior Shocker: Man Tries To Run Over Live-In Partner and Her Family After She Files Case Against Him in Madhya Pradesh, Flees to Rajkot Believing They Are Dead; Arrested.

At the market, she saw her husband dressed as a woman, wearing bangles and jewellery. She also said that her husband was begging for money along with many eunuchs. However, when she confronted him, the man said that he had to dress like a woman as she worked with an event management company. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police launched a probe in connection with the incident and dowry allegations.

