Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday reviewed preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit here on December 5 and issued necessary directions to party leaders.

The review meeting was attended by BJP general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar and other party leaders.

Also Read | Pune: 4 Arrested for Duping Dentist of Rs 1 Crore by Falsely Offering Job in Mantralaya.

"A large number of party workers and people will gather in Jaipur. The meeting of public representatives will be grand and there is enthusiasm among all BJP workers about the visit," Poonia told reporters after the meeting.

He said Shah's visit and address will boost the morale of the party workers and infuse them with new energy.

Also Read | Tripura Violence: Police To Review UAPA Cases Against Journalists, Lawyers.

Another BJP leader said Shah will hold a huge roadshow from the airport to Birla Auditorium. He will be welcomed by party leaders and workers at several places during the roadshow.

During his visit, Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP's state working committee and address a meeting of around 10,000 public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, zila pramukhs, panchayat samiti members and pradhans etc.

He is also likely to visit some temples.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)