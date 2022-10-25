Noida, Oct 25 (PTI) Noida's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category a day after Diwali but was nonetheless best since 2018, official data showed on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida for a 24-hour period was recorded at 299 (poor). On Monday, it was 305 (very poor) and on Sunday, it was 236 (poor), according to official figures.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Officials of the regional pollution control board believe that a key reason for relatively better AQI after Diwali is that the festival took place in October and not November, when the temperatures go further down.

An year on year comparison of figures showed that Noida's AQI the next day of Diwali was 299 in 2022, 475 in 2021, 337 in 2020, 397 in 2019 and 432 in 2018.

On the day of Diwali, the AQI figure in 2022 (October 24) was recorded at 305, in 2021 (November 4) it was 404, in 2020 (November 14) it was 425, in 2019 (October 25) it was 358, in 2018 (November 7) it was 288, data from corresponding years showed.

On the AQI situation, Praveen Kumar, the regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) in Noida said, "We have been in an advantageous situation due to meteorological conditions this year."

"We also made maximum efforts in controlling our local sources (of pollution) like construction and demolition activities, traffic congestions, fuel and garbage burning. We had regular directions from the district magistrate also in checking local sources, and we are ensuring strict enforcement of laws," Kumar told PTI.

He said another key factor that helped was an early Diwali this time as compared to recent years.

"The air becomes colder in November. PM 2.5 levels are major pollutants which rises in the air due to burning activities," Kumar added.

He said the UPPCB is regularly issuing challans and penalising polluters in the region to keep a check on pollution.

In view of increased pollution levels around Diwali, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was brought in for the national capital region.

Due to spike in pollution levels, particularly around Diwali, in recent years, a ban is being imposed on bursting traditional firecrackers, while guidelines being issued on burning green crackers that too only during a specific time period on festival day.

However in Uttar Pradesh, this time there was no time-bound or location-bound restriction on usage of the alternative green crackers during Diwali.

