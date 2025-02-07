New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The rail line project between West Bengal's Sevoke and Sikkim's Rangpo has faced several challenges, such as connectivity disruption on NH-10, poor rock strata in tunnels and pendency of proposed diversion of forest land, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

According to the government, laying the Sevoke-Rangpo track is one of the most difficult railway projects as the route passes through the young fold Himalayas full of geological surprises and numerous problems.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said disruption of road connectivity on NH-10 since October 2023 till date, encountering very poor rock strata in tunnels T8 and T10 and proposal for diversion of forest land -- 3.26 hectare (for Riyang Yard) and 3.12 hectare (for Melli Yard and Bridge-9) are pending for stage-I approval and working permission from the Government of West Bengal affected the completion.

He was responding to questions raised by BJP MP from West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya, who wanted to know whether the Sevoke-Rangpo rail line is expected to be operational by August 2025 and the specific timeline for its completion.

In a written reply, Vaishnaw said, "The Ministry of Railway has taken up the work of the Sevoke-Rangpo (44 km) new line project. The anticipated cost of the project is Rs 12,132 crore. An expenditure of Rs 7,032 crore has been incurred up to March 2024, with an outlay of Rs 2,330 crore for the year 2024-25.”

"This section predominantly involves tunnelling of 39-km length (14 tunnels). By now, 37 km (12 tunnels) of tunnelling has been completed," the minister added.

