Ghaziabad, February 7: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his ex-wife and dumped her body in a forest in Haridwar to evade court-ordered maintenance payments. The accused, Virendra Sharma alias Sonu, lured Madhu Sharma (41) into a trip on January 21 before strangling her with a dupatta on a trekking route near Chandi Mandir. Her disappearance led to a police investigation after her sister filed a missing person’s report in Ghaziabad. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Virendra from Saunda Road and seized the vehicle used in the crime.

As per a Times of India report, the case began when Madhu Sharma was reported missing on January 23 by her sister, Manju Sharma. Madhu had left for work on January 21 but never returned home, and her mobile phone was turned off. Manju grew increasingly concerned and filed another complaint on January 31, suspecting her ex-husband, Virendra Sharma, was involved in her sister’s disappearance. The police then initiated an investigation and registered a case under Section 140 (1) of the BNS, suspecting foul play. Ghaziabad Shocker: Student Allegedly Slashes Cleric’s Neck With Saw for Stopping Him From Smoking Beedi at Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Virendra and Madhu had been married in December 2002 but separated two years later. Their divorce was finalised in July 2014 after a prolonged legal battle. Following the divorce, Madhu filed for maintenance, and in September last year, the Ghaziabad family court ordered Virendra to pay her INR 6,000 per month along with approximately INR 5 lakh in arrears. Authorities believe Virendra, frustrated by these financial obligations, planned the murder to eliminate the burden. Ghaziabad Shocker: Businessman, Wife Die by Suicide Over Financial Distress in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Virendra lured Madhu on a trip to Haridwar under the pretext of visiting the Chandi Mandir. However, instead of taking the ropeway, he suggested they walk the 3 km trekking route. About 1.5 km from the parking area, he strangled her with her dupatta and disposed of her body in a forest ditch, covering it with stones. After the arrest, police recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy. Further charges of murder are expected to be added based on the findings.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).