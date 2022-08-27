New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said a portion of Ashoka Road here will remain closed for seven days due to repair work being taken up by a civic agency.

The Ashoka Road from Patel Chowk to Gol Post Office round about will remain closed for around seven days from Saturday, it said.

Due to this, heavy traffic is expected at Patel Chowk roundabout, Sansad Marg, GPO roundabout, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj and Windsor Place roundabouts, police said.

Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the these roads for their convenience, police added.

