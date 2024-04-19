Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Two people sustained injuries after a portion of the Wadia building in the Fort area near the High Court in Mumbai collapsed on Friday, Fire Brigade officials said.

The fire brigade personnel who arrived at the site of the incident said that the parapet of the terrace of the ground and the upper two-story structure had collapsed, causing injury to two people.

Both 58-year-old Munir Khan and another unknown male person who sustained injuries in the mishap have been admitted to the hospital, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

According to the information, demolition work was going on in the building when it collapsed.

After the incident, the area of the building was cordoned off.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

A few days ago, two labourers were killed, and 17 others were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. (ANI)

