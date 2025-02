New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Sunday gave a call for nationwide strike on June 26 to protest against privatisation in the power sector.

The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers decided to resort to a nationwide strike on June 26 to protest against the privatization of electricity utilities and departments, an AIPEF statement said on Sunday.

Also Read | Bengaluru: History Sheeter Hyder Ali Hacked to Death Near Garuda Mall.

According to the statement, the NCCOEEE has decided that big conferences will be held in all the provinces of the country in the months of April and May to make the nationwide strike a success.

The NCCOEEE will hold four big rallies in protest against the ongoing process of privatization in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | India To Host 2-Day Conference on Women Peacekeepers at UN Missions; EAM S Jaishankar To Deliver Keynote Address.

In a resolution, NCCOEEE General Assembly criticised the privatisation of the profit-making power department of Chandigarh, terming it “extremely objectionable”.

The proposal states that the transmission sector is being privatized extensively in the name of tariff-based competitive bidding and asset monetization.

The curse of privatization of generation is being faced by common consumers in the form of very expensive electricity in the field of generation, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)