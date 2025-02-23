Bengaluru, February 23: A history sheeter was hacked to death here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. According to police sources, Hyder Ali was returning from a live band party when his rivals waylaid his car and hacked him to death near Garuda Mall around1.30 am. Jhansi Shocker: History Sheeter Mohit Holds Woman Hostage, Records Video While Molesting Her; UP Police Launch Probe.

There were several criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in the city, they said. Police have formed teams to nab the culprits involved in the crime.

