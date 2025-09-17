New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): In line with the Government's initiative to institutionalise Swachhata and minimise pendency in government offices, the Ministry of Power (MoP), along with its Subordinate Offices, Attached Offices, Autonomous Bodies and CPSUs, have been actively participating in the Special Campaigns since the year 2021.

According to a release from the Ministry of Power, from December 2024 to August 2025, MoP reviewed 24,370 files and weeded out 20,404 files. In addition, 4,881 public grievances and associated 436 appeals, 324 MP and State Government References were disposed off.

A total of 200 cleanliness campaigns were also conducted, leading to the disposal of scrap material worth Rs 483.63 lakh and 43,579 square feet of space freed. These efforts have created a healthier workplace environment, better record management and contributed to better space management and revenue generation.

Preparatory Phase of 'Special Campaign 5.0' has started from September 15, 2025 and will continue till 30th September, 2025. During the preparatory phase, MoP will identify the pendency in selected parameters, mobilise the ground functionaries, finalise cleanliness campaign sites, review records, undertake space management planning and identify scrap material for disposal.

Nodal Officers in the CPSUs and other Organisations of MoP have been nominated. Guidelines of Special Campaign 5.0 along with google sheet have been circulated for uploading the targets in Preparatory phase.

MoP will make relentless efforts to achieve the objectives of 'Special Campaign 5.0' during the Implementation Phase, starting from October 2 to 31, 2025, with a special focus on the disposal of e-waste.

The Special Campaign 5.0 will continue to enhance cleanliness, boost morale, and optimise the working environment across its offices. (ANI)

