Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Tuesday said that it has reduced the power tariff for domestic consumers by 10 paise in each slab for the 2024-25 financial year.

In the order issued on Tuesday, it said that the retail power supply tariff for all other categories has not been revised.

"The tariff for those categories has remained constant for three years," OERC said.

It further said that the fixed monthly charges for BPL consumers have been reduced from Rs 80 to Rs 70 per month.

"The consumers who opt for E-bill shall get a rebate of Rs 10 per bill," it added.

The premium of the Green Energy tariff has been reduced from 25 paise per unit to 20 paise per unit.

Notably, the existing tariff for domestic consumers is Rs 3 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.80 per unit for consumption between 50 and 200 units, Rs 5.80 from 200 to 400 units and Rs 6.20 above 400 units.

These prices will be reduced by 10 paise per unit from April 1 this year. (ANI)

