New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Finland's Ambassador to India Ritva Koukku-Ronde met on Monday and agreed to exchange best practices and work together in several areas of education.

"Glad to meet HE Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Finnish Amb. to India and EU Gender Champion. We had productive discussions on intensifying our multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, especially in digital learning, innovation and other priority areas in the education sector," Pradhan tweeted.

Also Read | Emmys 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit and More - Where to Watch Emmy Winning Series Online in India.

"We also agreed to exchange best practices and work together to build capacities in the areas of vocational education, skill development, K-12, curriculum & pedagogy frameworks, teacher training and ICTs," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)