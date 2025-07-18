Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) The Special Court for People's Representatives has completed the trial in one of the four rape cases filed against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and on Friday reserved its verdict for July 30.

This particular case, considered crucial, stems from a complaint lodged by a domestic worker from Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

Revanna remains in judicial custody in connection with the case, which was investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and later handed over to the CID. Inspector Shobha led the probe and submitted a detailed chargesheet, recording the statements of 26 witnesses.

During the trial, the court examined Revanna and all 26 witnesses. Both the prosecution and defence presented their arguments based on the contents of the chargesheet.

The Special Public Prosecutor argued that the evidence clearly implicated the accused, while Revanna's legal team sought bail and attempted to counter the prosecution's claims.

However, bail has remained elusive for Revanna. His earlier applications were dismissed by the local court, the Karnataka High Court, and the Supreme Court.

On July 9, High Court's judge Justice S R Krishnakumar transferred one of Revanna's bail pleas back to the trial court, directing it to deliver an order within 10 days.

The remaining three rape cases against Revanna are still under judicial consideration.

