New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Newly-developed tactical missile 'Pralay', capable of carrying conventional warhead, will be among the indigenous weapon systems to be displayed at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Monday.

At a media briefing, Singh said the indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv will not be part of the Republic Day flypast on January 26 and described the grounding of the choppers as "little bit of a setback".

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Marriage Registration, Live-In Provisions Retained; Personal Law Disputes Excluded As UCC Approved by State Government.

Hopefully, the helicopters will be back soon, he said.

The armed forces have grounded the fleet following the crash of one of the ALH this month. The Army, the Indian Air Force, the Navy and the Coast Guard are operating around 330 ALHs.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: COAI Releases Recommendations to Ministry of Finance, Calls for Further Reforms To Revitalise Telecom Industry.

The defence secretary said the around 90-minute parade will comprise 31 tableaux, including 16 from states and 15 from the central ministries.

Singh said 'Pralay' missile will be displayed at the parade along with various other indigenously developed platforms.

'Pralay' is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

The missile is capable of carrying conventional warhead. It has a range of 150 to 500 kms.

The defence secretary said the parade will have a larger cultural imprint with participation of 5,000 tribal artists. "What is unique this time about the parade is that from a military character we wanted to showcase a broader cultural aspect," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)